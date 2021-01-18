Air Force Loses Personnel As Troops Kill 30 Armed Bandits In Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force has lost personnel as troops killed 30 armed bandits at the Maje Riverline near Yar Katsina under Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Air Forces spokesman, Ibikunle Daramola, troops mobilized in response to reports that scores of armed bandits, along with a large number of rustled livestock, were spotted heading towards Kekuwuje-Yar Kastina Road.

He said the operation involved troops from Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) at Kekuwuje, Kwatarkwashi and Maru, mostly of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces (SF) personnel.

“Unfortunately, one NAF SF personnel, Aircraftman Sunday Enwa, who fought gallantly during the encounter, paid the supreme price while three others, who sustained gunshot wounds during the operation, have been evacuated for medical treatment,” the statement partly read.

READ ALSO: Ex-Lagos Military Governor, Marwa Resumes Office As New NDLEA Chairman

“The troops made contact with the armed bandits along the Yar Katsina Road and overpowered them with superior firepower in the ensuing gun battle.

“The troops subsequently pursued the bandits and cornered them at the Maje Riverline, neutralizing 30 of them.”

Reacting to the incident, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar commiserated with the family of the fallen hero, praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

He urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with other security agencies to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements.