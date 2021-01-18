‘Alarmed’ Governors To Meet Over COVID-19 Second Wave As Schools Re-Open

The Nigerian Governors Forum on Monday said it will meet on Wednesday to chart a way out of the second wave of the pandemic as schools reopen across the country.

In a statement signed by its spokesman Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the Governors forum said it was alarmed by the intensity of the second wave of the global pandemic and the country’s “tardy commencement of inoculation”.

Nigeria’s number of new cases has skyrocketed in recent weeks, seeing the nation cross the 100,000-mark for total infections.

On Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported 1,444 new cases and 15 deaths.

The NGF meeting will be the first for the Governors in 2021 and will be conducted virtually.

Other matters to be discussed at the meeting include revenue sharing and the water resources bill.

