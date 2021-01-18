Alleged ₦29b Fraud: Trial Of Ex-Adamawa Governor, Nyako Stalled

The trial of a former Governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako has been stalled following the adjournment of the case at the instance of the Federal High Court.

At the resumed trial on Monday in Abuja, Justice Okon Abang informed the parties that the court is adjourning the trial to February 26 to enable the defendants to reply on point of law on their no-case submission.

Nyako had urged the court to strike out the alleged ₦29 billion money laundering charges filed against him and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency is prosecuting the former governor alongside his son, Abdul-Aziz Nyako; two companies – Sebore Farms and Extension Ltd and Pagado fortunes Ltd. They are listed as first, second, sixth and seventh defendants.

Other defendants are Zulkifik Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, Blue Opal Ltd, Tower Assets Management Ltd and Crust Energy Ltd as third, fourth, fifth, eighth and ninth defendants respectively.

He was arraigned on a 37-count charge of criminal conspiracy, stealing, abuse of office and money laundering.