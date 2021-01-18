COVID-19: FG Releases N10bn To Support Domestic Vaccine Production

The Federal Government has released the sum of N10billion to support domestic vaccine production.

This is according to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Speaking on Monday at the briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF), Dr Ehanire said the Federal Government is working to develop the country’s own vaccines.

The minister said the government is exploring the option of local production of the vaccines in the country and have had discussions with a producer.

He, however, noted that while the nation seeks to get its own vaccines, other options are being explored for licensed production in collaboration with recognized institutions.

Regarding reports of claims by some persons in Nigeria, to have COVID-19 vaccines for sale in the country, Dr Ehanire advised all citizens to disregard these claims as they are criminal.

“There are procedures for vaccine acquisition and use which include appropriate regulation and certification by NAFDAC,” the minister stated as he warned against the risk of fake vaccines.

He stressed that there is no vaccine yet approved for use, adding that the NPHCDA is the only authorized vaccine administrator in Nigeria.

Dr Ehanire also noted that while the prospect of a vaccine arriving soon is cheering, the importance of non-pharmaceutical measures remains critical to preventing infections.

“Wear your face masks, wash your hands regularly or use hand sanitizers, avoid close contacts and crowded places and if you have symptoms like cough, difficulty in breathing, sudden loss of taste and smell, and fever, please get tested,” the minister advised.

Below is Dr Ehanire’s full statement as presented at the briefing on Monday.

