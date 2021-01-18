Advertisement

Gunmen Kill Police Inspector, Injure Others In Rivers

Channels Television  
Updated January 18, 2021
File photo of a gunman wearing bullets

 

A Police Inspector has been killed with others wounded in an attack by gunmen in Rivers State.

The police authorities in Rivers State say about seventeen (17) gunmen “launched a surprise attack” on the officers who were deployed from the Borikiri Division to a Pi-Down Point at Captain Amangala Junction in Borikiri area of Port Harcourt on Sunday night.

The Spokesperson of the Police in Rivers Stae, SP Nnamdi Omoni in a statement said the Commissioner of Police in the State, Joseph Mukan has given a marching order to all tactical units to arrest the perpetrators of the crime immediately.

He further revealed that the Corpse of the late Inspector has been evacuated and deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

The attack on the police officers is coming barely 24 hours after a Police Sergeant, Ibrahim Odege, and a civilian, Sampson Inomoghe were arrested at the Elekahia Housing Estate in Port Harcourt while robbing residents of their valuables at gunpoint at about 10pm on Saturday.



