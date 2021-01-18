Advertisement

Nigeria Records 15 More Deaths As COVID-19 Cases Increase

Channels Television  
Updated January 18, 2021
A health worker helps his colleague with his PPE during a community testing as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday said 15 more persons had succumbed to the COVID-19 disease as cases increased by 1,444.

The country’s total caseload now stands at 110,387 with1,435 dead, according to NCDC figures.

However, 89,317 cases have been successfully discharged.

Sunday’s new cases were reported 21 states, including Lagos (901), Plateau (136), Kaduna (57), FCT (54), Ebonyi (53), Akwa Ibom (52), Nasarawa (32), Osun (29), Ogun (28), Imo (16), Oyo (16), Edo (15), Kano (14), Rivers (10), Ekiti (7), Borno (6), Abia (5), Benue (4), Yobe (4), Kebbi (3), and Anambra (2).

READ ALSO: We Do Not Need A National Lockdown Now – Prof Ihonvbere

Nigeria’s number of new cases has skyrocketed in recent weeks, seeing the nation cross the 100,000-mark for total infections.

Amid the increasing cases, the federal government directed schools to reopen nationwide on Monday.

 



More on Headlines

‘Alarmed’ Governors To Meet Over COVID-19 Second Wave As Schools Re-Open

PHOTOS: Schools Re-Open In Abuja Amid Pandemic

Four Policemen Killed, One Kidnapped In Birnin-Gwari Ambush – CP Frank Mba

2021 Budget: SERAP Asks NASS To Stop Buhari From Selling Govt Properties

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV