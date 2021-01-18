Nigeria Records 15 More Deaths As COVID-19 Cases Increase

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday said 15 more persons had succumbed to the COVID-19 disease as cases increased by 1,444.

The country’s total caseload now stands at 110,387 with1,435 dead, according to NCDC figures.

However, 89,317 cases have been successfully discharged.

Sunday’s new cases were reported 21 states, including Lagos (901), Plateau (136), Kaduna (57), FCT (54), Ebonyi (53), Akwa Ibom (52), Nasarawa (32), Osun (29), Ogun (28), Imo (16), Oyo (16), Edo (15), Kano (14), Rivers (10), Ekiti (7), Borno (6), Abia (5), Benue (4), Yobe (4), Kebbi (3), and Anambra (2).

Nigeria’s number of new cases has skyrocketed in recent weeks, seeing the nation cross the 100,000-mark for total infections.

Amid the increasing cases, the federal government directed schools to reopen nationwide on Monday.