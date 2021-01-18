Advertisement

PHOTOS: Schools Re-Open In Abuja Amid Pandemic

Channels Television  
Updated January 18, 2021
Students resumed at Government Junior Secondary School, Area 11, Garki Abuja on January 18, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television.
Schools in the Federal Capital Territory on Monday reopened for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Ahead of the reopening, the schools were decontaminated while students were subjected to COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face-masks.

The students were given an extended stay at home following reports of the second wave of the pandemic.

Channels Television’s photo editor, Sodiq Adelakun paid a visit to Government Junior Secondary School, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, to document the reopening. Below are some of the key moments:

