PHOTOS: Schools Re-Open In Abuja Amid Pandemic

Schools in the Federal Capital Territory on Monday reopened for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Ahead of the reopening, the schools were decontaminated while students were subjected to COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face-masks.

The students were given an extended stay at home following reports of the second wave of the pandemic.

Channels Television’s photo editor, Sodiq Adelakun paid a visit to Government Junior Secondary School, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, to document the reopening. Below are some of the key moments: