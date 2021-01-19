COVID-19: Corps Members Admitted In Streams To Ensure Compliance

As the 2020 Batch “B” Stream II Orientation Course commences, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has admitted corps members in the stream to ensure compliance with the Federal Government’s directive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a visit to the NYSC camp in Lagos State on Tuesday, Channels Television observed that officials renewed safety measures at different institutions to allow daily activities to continue without endangering lives.

NYSC Lagos Coordinator, Eddy Megwa, said the camp authorities had to segment the prospective corps members to 200 to prevent a surge of the virus.

“We wouldn’t like to have an upsurge at the registration point, even right at the gate. And so, they have sectioned them,” he said.

“Maximum, we have reporting in a day here is just 200 or even less than that. All of them will not come at the same time. This is to give room for us to have enough space for us to attend to them individually.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that the country has the capacity to store up to 400,000 doses of the expected COVID-19 vaccine.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib disclosed this during a tour of the National Strategic Cold Store in Abuja.

Nigeria is expected to receive 100,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.