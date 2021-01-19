COVID-19: Kano Bans Viewing And Event Centres, Directs Civil Servants To Stay At Home

The Kano state government has announced the imposition of a fresh ban on the activities of viewing and event centres across the state following an increase in new COVID-19 cases.

The State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, in a statement, said the measure was part of decision at a stakeholders meeting held at the Africa House, Kano on Monday.

He said all civil servants in the state have also been directed to stay at home pending further instruction.

Garba, however, explained that workers on essential services such as the healthcare service providers, fire service, water board, teaching staff, security guards and the media are exempted from the ban.

The commissioner reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders that included the Ulama, Islamic instructors, to ensuring compliance with the COVID-19 Protocols.

Garba’s statement also warned that security agents who were part of the stakeholders’ meeting would not hesitate to take stern measures to ensure compliance with the directive.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Kano recorded 26 new cases of the virus on Monday.

In total, the state has reported 2,617 cases of the novel coronavirus with over 70 deaths.