Nigeria Can Store Up To 400,000 Doses Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine – FG

The Federal Government on Tuesday said the country has the capacity to store up to 400,000 doses of the expected COVID-19 vaccine.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib disclosed this during a tour of the National Strategic Cold Store in Abuja.

Nigeria is expected to receive 100,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

The Pfizer vaccines must be stored at the ultra-cold temperature of -70°C.

The NSCS houses three ultra-cold chain equipment.

The three pieces of equipment have a combined capacity of 2,100 litres and operate at a temperature of -85 degrees Celsius, according to Dr. Shuaib.

Recently the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Babatunde Salako, in an interview with Punch Newspaper, said the country does not have enough freezers to store the Pfizer vaccine.

More pictures from the facility tour: