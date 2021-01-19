PDP Akwa Ibom Chairman Dies Of COVID-19

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udo Ekpenyong is dead.

A family source who does not want to be quoted told Channels Television in Uyo that Mr. Ekpenyong died of COVID-19 in Uyo, on Tuesday morning.

Before his election as the state PDP chairman last year, Ekpenyong was the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the State.

He was known to be a strong ally of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

An official statement from the state government is being awaited.

Following his death, Akwa Ibom State has lost three prominent figures within the last one month, the other two being a former Chief of Air Staff, Nsikak Edouk who died of renal failure, and a former military governor of the State, Idongesit Nkanga who died of COVID-19.