‘We Will Continue To Work With Our Neighbours’, Buhari Tells President Talon

President Muhammadu Buhari has told his Benin counterpart, President Patrice Talon that Nigeria will continue to work with its neighbours on the importance of good neighbourliness.

The President stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when President Talon of the Republic of Benin, paid him an official visit.

“Good neighbourliness is very important in our lives. The survival of your neighbour is also your own, and we will continue to work with our neighbours in the light of this understanding,” President Buhari stated.

He recalled that on the assumption of office for the first term in 2015, one of the very first steps he took was to visit neighbouring countries – Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Benin – all towards forging a common understanding on crucial issues, including security, trade and development.

“And those are issues we must continue to engage on, for the good of our countries and the people. Whatever irritations that come up must be removed,” President Buhari said.

President Talon disclosed that he was in Nigeria to show gratitude to President Buhari for the robust leadership he displays in Nigeria and Africa.

Noting that the challenges of 2020 were huge, he stressed that the same challenges may remain in 2021, “and our relationship as neighbours must, therefore, remain cordial.