Katsina Govt Inaugurates Welfare Committee To Cater For Families Affected By Bandits

The Katsina State Government has inaugurated an executive council committee for the improvement of the welfare of orphans and widows left behind by the victims of banditry across the 11 frontline LGAs of the state.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu and chairman of the committee, disclosed this on Tuesday, noting that the executive council had during its 6th regular meeting noted with concern the impact of the activities of bandits on the socio-economic well-being of the affected communities, particularly orphans and widows.

As a result, he said the council constituted the committee under his chairmanship to advise the government on how to improve the lives of those affected.

Other terms of reference of the committee include identifying orphans and widows in the affected LGAs and suggesting the kind of assistance to be provided to the victims by the government.

The rest include determining the source of financing for the project and co-opting any other individual that may assist in the conduct of the committee’s assignment.

The composition of the committee includes the Commissioners of Budget and Planning, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Special Duties and Women Affairs.

Other members are the Special Advisers on Community Development, Higher Education, Economic Empowerment and Social Intervention, as well as that of Political Matters among others.

The committee immediately swung into action after its inauguration.