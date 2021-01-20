Members OF CCB, PSC Sworn In As First FEC Meeting Of 2021 Holds

Three members of the Code of Conduct Bureau and a member of the Police Service Commission were on Wednesday sworn in during the first Federal Executive Meeting (FEC) of 2021.

The members include Ehiozuwa Johnson Ogbonayinma, Babatunde Olayinka Balogun, and Benedict Umeano for the Code of Conduct Bureau and Onyemuche Nnamani of the Police Service Commission.

The FEC meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari virtually had in attendance Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Nine Ministers were physically attending the meeting, they are Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Police Affairs, Muhammadu Dingyadi and Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Others are Ministers of Education, Adamu Adamu, Industry Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Environment, Muhammad Mahmood and Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other Ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Also, before the commencement of the meeting, a minute silence was observed in honour of two former Ministers, Jubril Martins Kuye and Bala Kaoje, who died recently.

Kuye, who was Minister of Finance from 1999-2003 and later Minister of Commerce from 2010-2011. He died on Sunday 17th January 2021, at the age of 78.

While Bala Kaoje, who died on Tuesday 19th January, at the age of 60, was Nigeria’s Minister of Sports in 1999.