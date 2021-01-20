Police Parade Suspected Kidnappers For Killing Six-Year-Old Girl

The Nigeria Police Force has paraded some suspected kidnappers for killing a six-year-old girl after demanding ₦8 million ransom from the victim’s family.

Parading the suspects in Abuja on Wednesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said the abduction was carried out on November 2, 2020, in Gabije community of Kogi State.

Also paraded were some suspected armed robbers and cattle rustlers.

The suspects were said to have been positively linked through investigations by the Force Intelligence Bureau.

Mba told journalists that the girl was kidnapped alongside her 14-year-old brother, noting that while the teenager brother was said to have escaped from the abductors, the girl, however, could not survive as she was killed by her captors and buried in a shallow grave.

Channels Television learned that the victim’s parents could not afford the ₦8m ransom and were trying to negotiate the amount before involving the police authorities.

Of the 25 suspects paraded today is one of the kidnappers, Friday Domozu, who was said to have led the abductors in carrying out the crime.

Force spokesman said the police arrested some of the key suspects and some are at large, pledging to find her killers.

While noting that the key suspect, Domozu is from Gabije community, Mba warned residents of the area against conniving with criminal elements.

But the suspect denied that the gang killed the child.

He claimed the girl died of stomach complications which didn’t go down well with the Force spokesman.

Mba dismissed his claims, saying the exhumed corpse of the child showed signs of violence.

Meanwhile, five AK-47 rifles and magazines, life ammunition as well as the sum of ₦765,000 were recovered from the suspects.