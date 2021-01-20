Vice Principal Arrested For Impregnating 12-Year-Old Girl In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a vice principal, Ibrahim Tukur, for raping his 12-year-old student of a community school in the state.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah, said the suspect raped the teenager serially before impregnating her.

He explained that the young girl had been delivered of a baby from the pregnancy through a Caesarean section.

Tukur and other suspects who were paraded at the Katsina Police Command headquarters were said to have been arrested between January 9 and 14.

“Ibrahim Tukur is a Vice Principal of a Community School in Rimi Local Government Area. He lured this young girl of about 12 years old and serially had unlawful carnal knowledge of her without the knowledge of the parents,” he said.

“He even impregnated her. Right now, this young girl has been delivered of a baby out of a caesarian section at the General Hospital.”

While calling on parents to closely monitor their children, the police spokesman said the Command would thoroughly investigate the matter to the end and prosecute the suspects.

Other suspects paraded included Auwal Hamzat and Sulaiman Abubakar who were alleged to have engaged in anal sex with three boys who were children of their neighbours.

The neighbours were said to have reported the incident to the police leading to their arrest.