Yusuf’s Move To Top Polish Club Excites Handball Federation Of Nigeria

The president of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Mr Samuel Ocheho has described the transfer of National team player Farouk OluwaTobi Yusuf to top Polish Handball club Lombard KS Vive Kielce as a valuable move that will contribute to the development of the national teams.

Yusuf, who played for Seasiders Boys of Lagos completed the much-anticipated move to Lombard KS Vive Kielce where he will join the youth team and also train with the senior team.

He is expected to sign a full professional contract with KS Vive Kielce in 2022 when he turns 18.

This is his second stint outside the shores of Nigeria after playing for Morocco’s top handball team Montanda HC.

HFN president, Samuel Ocheho is confident Yusuf’s move to a top Polish Handball team will bring immense benefits to the national teams and create opportunities for other Nigerian youths to have an opportunity to play abroad.

READ ALSO: Aruna, Omotayo, Others To Compete At WTT Tournaments In Qatar

“I am quite excited about Farouk Yusuf’s move to Lombard KS Vive Kielce”. Ocheho said

“Farouk will be the first Nigerian to play in a top European club and in the EHF Champions League and his move will open doors for more Nigerians and even African youths to move to top European clubs.

This will surely be of great immense positive to the National teams as well” Sam Ocheho said

The HFN President also charged Farouk to make good use of the opportunity and make an admirable impact that will expose the country’s talents.

KS Vive Kielce Handball club is one of the best and top teams in Poland with 17 Polish SupeLiga(league) titles (they are the current champion), 16 Polish Cup titles, and a former European Champion as they won the EHF Champions League in 2016.

According to the Top European Teams, they have ranked 5th ahead of PSG and Montpellier Handball clubs.

They are coached by top former Russian-Spaniard IHF World Footballer of The Year, Talant Dujshebaev, who is an European, Olympic, and World Cup winner while playing first for the Soviet Union and later for Spain as a center back.