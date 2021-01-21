COVID-19: Ganduje Meets Five Emirs, Seeks Ways To Fight Second Wave

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Tuesday met with all the five Emirs from Kano, Bichi, Rano, Karaye and the Gaya Emirates seeking ways to fight the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Ganduje, while assuring of his government’s commitment to fighting the second wave called for support from the traditional rulers and stakeholders.

He said, “Indeed COVID-19 is back and we have to also be back to fight it relentlessly. It is said that, if the going is tough only tough ones keep standing. We shall be tougher at all times, till when we put a halt to it.”

After reminding the royal fathers of their importance in the fight against the pandemic, he emphasised that “We are starting this stakeholders meeting with you because you are closer to the people at the grassroots.”

He urged them to go back to their respective Emirates and mobilise their subjects against the pandemic. saying, “You go and work closely with your District Heads, Village Heads, Ward Heads, Ulamas and other community leaders, to see that we deal decisively with this second wave. All hands must be on deck.”

The governor acknowledged the problem of non-compliance on the part of the citizenry but encouraged that, with advocacy and awareness creation campaign a lot could be achieved.

“We do appreciate the role being played by the leaders of other ethnic nationalities. Since in the first wave of this pandemic, we knew you did very well amongst your people. This is highly commendable,” he noted.

Kano State is experiencing a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases. From 14th November 2020 to 17th January 2021 additional 827 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed, bringing the total cases in the state to 2,636.

Dr. Sabitu Shanono, the Technical Coordinator of the Response Team, said “Over the last one week the sample positivity rate increased to 12.7% compared to the overall positivity of 4.2%. A number of cases on admission both home base care and hospital admission stand at 289.”

He said, “A total of Seventeen (17) deaths were recorded between December and January, an incidence that we did not have since 15th July 2020.”

According to him, parts of the challenges during the second wave experience, include, poor public compliance to protocols, low-risk perception, and poor cooperation by confirmed cases to self isolate themselves or even be taken to an isolation facility.

Emirs were the first category he met with, who will be followed by Islamic scholars and Imams of Friday Mosques, then local government Chairmen. Others include members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), members of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairers and Riders Association.

Other groups to be contacted by the governor, including Heads of Major Markets in Kano, those of Sabon Gari, Kwari, Singer, Wapa, ‘Yan Lemo, Dawanau, Rimi, Kurmi, ‘Yan Kaba, Kofar Wambai, ‘Yan Katako, Mayanka and Sharada markets.

The stakeholders to also meet with the governor include Heads of Tertiary Institutions in the state and Heads of Academic and Non-Academic Unions. So also Nigeria Union of Teachers, with some selected Head Teachers.

Proprietors of private schools and proprietors of private hospitals, with non-governmental organisations, Nigeria Union of Journalists, and supermarket operators would all be part of the meetings to be held in series.

Chairman of the Kano State Council of Emirs, Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, assured the governor, the total and unreserved commitment and unflinching support of all the Emirs and their subjects, in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.