Do Not Risk The Lives Of Your Citizens, Gov Fayemi Tells Gov Bello

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi, has urged the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to tread with care, following his recent statement suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines are being introduced to kill the masses.

Governor Bello had in a recent address said that the COVID-19 vaccines being produced in less than one year are used to introduce new diseases that will kill many.

Reacting to Bello’s claim, Governor Fayemi appealed to his Kogi counterpart, urging him not to risk the lives of the citizens.

The Ekiti State Governor who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday said while the Kogi State Governor has a right to his reservations, the most appropriate to respond to a matter of such import is not to be dismissive.

READ ALSO: Rivers State Records 163 New Cases Of COVID-19 As 14 More Die Nationwide

Fayemi said the preponderance at the level of the Nigerian Governors Forum believes that COVID-19 is real, adding that there is a need to respond to the challenges that have emanated from the pandemic.

The governor who says COVID-19 is not just a health issue said it behooves public office holders to work in concert with the Federal Government to get to the bottom of the problem which is not peculiar to Nigeria.