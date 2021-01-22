13 Killed, 70 Injured In Katsina Road Accident

Thirteen people have been reportedly killed and 70 others injured as a result of a road accident along Kaita-Dankama Road in Katsina State.

An eyewitness explained that a truck that conveyed the victims left Dankama town on Thursday night for Lagos State with most of the passengers from Niger Republic.

The eyewitness disclosed that other victims who sustained various degrees of injury have been taken to various hospitals in the state, they include; General Hospital Katsina, Federal Medical Centre and Amadi Rimi Orthopedic Hospital.

He also noted that 70 sheep were killed in the accident.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Katsina State Government has been sent to attend the funeral prayers of the deceased at Dantakum Graveyard in Katsina metropolis after which, funeral prayers led by Imam Yahaya were conducted.

The delegation comprises of Commissioners of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ya’u Umar Gwajo-Gwajo, Sports and Social Development, Sani Aliyu Danlami, as well as Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Restoration, Sabo Musa and Head of Kaita Local Government Administration among others, offered prayers for God Almighty to forgive the deceased and for their families to bear the loss.

The Public Relations Officer of the Katsina Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Abubakar Usman told Channels Television that he is yet to get information about the incident, but promised to respond as soon as he is briefed.