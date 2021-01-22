Alleged Diversion Of Funds: ICPC Arraigns Obono-Obla, Two Others

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a former Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, and two others for alleged diversion of funds belonging to the panel.

The two others are Aliyu Ibrahim, Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties (Protocol) to the Chairman (SPIP) and Daniel Omughele-Managing Director of ABR Global Petroleum Resources LTD.

Mr. Obono-Obla who pleaded not guilty to the 10-count charge preferred against him is accused of conspiring with the other defendants and also using his position to confer an unfair advantage on Aliyu Ibrahim by diverting the sum of Nineteen Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Four Thousand, One Hundred and Eighty-Five Naira (N19, 994, 183.00) received by SPIP from the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The said funds were used for the purpose of furnishing SPIP office to the personal account of Aiiyu Ibrahim using proxy companies without furnishing the SPIP offices as proposed to NDIC.

Mr. Obono-Obla is also accused of dishonestly using Mary Knoll College Ogoja General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level May/June

1982 statement of result Olem Okoi Ofem, to secure admission to study Law during the 1985/86 Academic session in UNIJOS.