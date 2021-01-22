Advertisement

Alleged Diversion Of Funds: ICPC Arraigns Obono-Obla, Two Others

Channels Television  
Updated January 22, 2021
Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla,

 

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a former Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, and two others for alleged diversion of funds belonging to the panel.

The two others are Aliyu Ibrahim, Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties (Protocol) to the Chairman (SPIP) and Daniel Omughele-Managing Director of ABR Global Petroleum Resources LTD.

Mr. Obono-Obla who pleaded not guilty to the 10-count charge preferred against him is accused of conspiring with the other defendants and also using his position to confer an unfair advantage on Aliyu Ibrahim by diverting the sum of  Nineteen Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Four Thousand, One Hundred and Eighty-Five Naira (N19, 994, 183.00) received by SPIP from the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The said funds were used for the purpose of furnishing SPIP office to the personal account of Aiiyu Ibrahim using proxy companies without furnishing the SPIP offices as proposed to NDIC.

Mr. Obono-Obla is also accused of dishonestly using Mary Knoll College Ogoja General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level May/June
1982 statement of result Olem Okoi Ofem, to secure admission to study Law during the 1985/86 Academic session in UNIJOS.

 



More on Local

Police Brutality: Osun Panel Summons Director Of Public Prosecution

Alleged N2.2 billion Fraud: Fayose’s Trial Stalled As EFCC Witness Contracts COVID-19

Fire Guts Houses, Shops And Goods Worth Millions In Gwarinpa, Abuja

13 Killed, 70 Injured In Katsina Road Accident

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV