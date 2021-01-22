Fire Guts Houses, Shops And Goods Worth Millions In Gwarinpa, Abuja

Four houses and six shops have been razed in a fire that gutted the Gwarinpa building materials market in the nation’s capital on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses say the fire started from an electrical spark around midnight and burned for over three hours before it was put out by officials of the Federal Fire Service.

Most of the affected traders say they are still taking stock of the items destroyed by the inferno but it is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of naira.

As they recount their losses, they have also called on the government to come to their aid.

This comes just days after a similar incident occurred at the popular Kugbo furniture market following what was believed to be an electrical fault.

