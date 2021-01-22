Ondo Pastor Jailed Two Years For False Allegation Against Church Founder

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has sentenced a Pastor, John Abiodun to two years imprisonment over a false allegation against the founder of an Akure-based church.

Earlier in 2019, the pastor had been dragged before the court for lying against the founder of the Promiseland Prophetic Ministry, Akure, Pastor Gbenga Akinbiyi.

Abiodun alleged that seven placentas were buried on the church’s altar.

Akinbiyi thereafter dragged Abiodun, a former member of the church, to the court.

Abiodun, alongside a lecturer of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Prof Lanre Olu-Adeyemi were arraigned before the court on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, publications of false information, perjury, impersonation, threatening violence amongst others.

The second defendant, Olu-Adeyemi, was said to be the administrator of the WhatsApp group, through which the false publication and accusation was circulated.

Delivering the judgment on Thursday, the trial judge, Justice Bode Adegbehingbe found Abiodun who is the first defendant guilty of count 5 of the charge for contradicting himself while giving evidence on the allegation against him.

The judge listed allegations against the Abiodun to include using different church WhatsApp platforms and other social media to malign, carry out false publication and wrongly accuse the founder of the church.

The court, however, found Abiodun guilty of committing perjury which is punishable under Section 118 of the criminal code, laws of Ondo State.

The judge also held that, in law, anybody found guilty of perjury was liable to life or 14 years imprisonment but due to the plea by the defence counsel, Mr Olanrewaju Adesanmi, who pleaded leniency, the jail term was reduced to two years.

The second defendant, Olu-Adeyemi was, however, discharged and acquitted due to lack of evidence against him.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Kayode Dare expressed satisfaction with the judgement.