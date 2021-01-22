Police Brutality: Osun Panel Summons Director Of Public Prosecution

The Osun State Panel of Inquiry on Police brutality and extrajudicial killings has ordered the Director of Public Prosecution in the State Ministry of Justice to appear before it on issues surrounding the killing of two children in 2015 by a police officer.

Chairman of the panel, Retired Justice Akin Oladimeji gave the ruling in Osogbo, the state capital on Thursday.

The order was given after one of the petitioners, Oluwatoyin Adetona, who is the mother of the two children, narrated how the children died as a result of the recklessness of a police officer.

According to her, the children were in the house when the drunk police officer reportedly ran a vehicle into their house and killed them.

Though the officer was said to have been dismissed, he was not prosecuted and there was no compensation to the mother.

With tears in her eyes, Adetona accused the state Ministry of Justice of negligence in the prosecution of the officer.

Another petitioner, Amos Adeyemi, who was also under cross-examination before the panel narrated how he was shot in the mouth by a Police officer at a checkpoint in Okuku in 2003 while travelling to Offa, Kwara State.

Adeyemi alleged that the police officer and others at the scene were neither prosecuted nor dismissed.

He demanded a compensation of ₦20million.

The driver of the commercial bus was also cross-examined.