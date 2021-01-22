Troops Arrest Two Bandits In Zango Kataf LGA, Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe Haven, in conjunction with the Defence Headquarters Special Forces, have arrested two suspected bandits in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna state.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this to Channels Television via a statement issued on Friday.

He said the suspects, Abdulhameed Abubakar Bala and Abubakar Abdulhameed Garba were arrested by the troops at Ungwan Wakili and Zango Urban in Zango Kataf Local Government, following a tip-off, in connection with their alleged involvement in a series of attacks on Gora Gan, Damkasuwa, Zonzon and Kwaku in December 2020.

The commissioner explained that the suspects are in the troops’ custody undergoing preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has received the report of the arrest of the bandits with gratitude, and commended the troops for their relentless work in apprehending the suspects.

The governor also urged them to ensure a comprehensive investigation.