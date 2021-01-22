Advertisement

WHO, Pfizer Reach COVAX Deal For 40m COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Updated January 22, 2021
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 12: A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at UNLV on January 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

 

The WHO and pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer on Friday announced a deal for up to 40 million initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for poorer countries, through Covax global pool.

“I’m glad to announce that Covax has signed an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine,” World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.

