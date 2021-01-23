Adekunle Ajasin University Postpones Exams After Students Die In Accident

The management of the Ondo State Government-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, has postponed indefinitely, the examinations scheduled to commence on Monday, January 24.

According to a statement by the Acting Registrar of the university, OpeOluwa Akinfenwa, the development comes as a result of the fatal road crash which occurred in the town on Saturday evening, in which some students of the university lost their lives.

The management commiserated with the affected families, the university community and the Akungba community in general on the sad incident.

Read Also: Several Feared Killed In Ondo Road Accident

“As a mark of respect for our departed students, the examinations scheduled to start on Monday, 24th January, 2021, is hereby postponed till further notice,” the statement read.

“We appeal to our students to remain calm, as the University mourns those that lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.”

“The University and the Ondo State Government are working round the clock to institute permanent solutions to the problem of incessant road accidents along Ikare-Akungba road,” it added.