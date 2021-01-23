Boko Haram And Bandits Largely Curtailed By Troops – Air Force Chief

The Nigerian Air Force says the activities of Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast and bandits in the northwest and north-central zones of the country have been largely degraded due to the constant attacks of the criminal elements by the air and ground troops of the service and other security forces.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said this on Saturday during the graduation ceremony of officers of Basic Regiment Course and Other Specialist Regiment Courses at the Regiment Training Centre in Kaduna State.

According to him, the feat was made possible due to the constant deployment of well-trained personnel and equipment to theater of operations in the various ongoing military operations.

Abubakar also noted that the Nigerian Air Force under his leadership has relentlessly pursued the improvement of Force protection capabilities amidst the increasing complex nature of contemporary threats.

According to him, this has necessitated the drive for massive recruitment and training of Regiment personnel to complement the Nigerian Air Force air operations across various theatres of operations.

The Air Force Chief’s comments come amidst several continued attacks by bandits and other insurgents.

Earlier today, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said four persons were killed by bandits in Chikun local government while two others were killed in Giwa.