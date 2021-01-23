El-Zakzaky’s Wife Not Infected with COVID-19, Says Nigerian Correctional Service

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has debunked claims by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) that the wife of its embattled leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has been infected by the deadly COVID-19 while in detention at its facility in Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kaduna State Command, Daniel Wadai, who insisted that there is no report of any COVID-19 infection in any of their facilities as all inmates are safe and well-protected.

“The attention of the Kaduna State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) has been drawn to a news item being circulated by some mischief makers alleging that an inmate in one of the custodial centres in the state has contracted COVID-19,” the statement said.

It added that all custodial centres in the state had put a hold on new admission of inmates in March until adequate arrangements had been made to secure each facilities.

“Arrangements were immediately made to install gadgets to facilitate compliance with the virus protocols including construction of isolation centers in desinated areas for exceptional cases,” the statement said.

“Admission of new inmates was only lifted in June 2020 when all necessary measures to prevent the disease from entering Custodial Centers had been put in place. A visit to any of our facilities will confirm the strict compliance to the preventive measures.”

The statement further said that the Controller of Corrections in charge of the State Command appreciates members of the public for their understanding and support in ensuring that the virus does not spread to our facilities.

“He assures that the Command will continue to maintain absolute adherence to safety measures in order to safeguard the inmates and staff including visitors to our facilities,” the statement said.