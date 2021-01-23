National Assembly Postpones Resumption

The National Assembly has postponed its resumption initially scheduled for January 26, to February 9.

This was disclosed on Saturday in a statement by the clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Olatunde Amos.

“This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 26th January 2021 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday, February 9, 2021,” the statement read.

Read Also: El-Zakzaky’s Wife Not Infected with COVID-19, Says Nigerian Correctional Service

According to Amos, the postponement is to enable members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party to participate in the registration and revalidation of its membership, scheduled to commence on Monday, January 25.

Plenary sessions had been adjourned in December to allow the lawmakers observe the Christmas and new year holidays.

Before the break, the National Assembly had passed the 2021 budget raising the proposed estimate of N13.082 trillion to N13.588 trillion.

It is an increase of N505 billion from the proposed figures presented by the executive.

The 2021 budget is christened the budget of economic recovery and resilience aimed at accelerating the pace of Nigeria’ss economic recovery, promote diversification, enhance competitiveness, and ensure social inclusion.