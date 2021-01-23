NPFL: Katsina United, Plateau United Set Off Matchday 6 With Goalless Draw

The northern derby between Katsina United and Plateau United in the Nigeria Professional Football League has finished goalless.

The matchday six fixture, played at the Muhammed Dikko Stadium in Katsina on Saturday had both sides creating chances but couldn’t convert to goals.

The home side, Katsina United, were hoping to return to winning ways after their 1-0 loss to Nasarawa United in Lafia on matchday 5 but didn’t do enough to get maximum points from the former league champions.

In the opening minutes of the match, Rasheed Ahmed had a chance to score for the hosts but fired wide. Moments later, the visitors had a goal attempt when Mohammed Zukifilu fired from way out but was stopped by goalkeeper Yusuf Mohammed.

Coach Abdul Maikaba’s team had another opportunity in the 37th minute when Isah Ndala shot from a distance, again, goalkeeper Mohammed produced a fine save to keep Katsina United in the game.

The game stayed goalless at half-time and when play resumed, both sides approached the game with caution and created less chances to produce a win.

The result means Katsina United is winless in three games now, recording just two wins in six matches.

On matchday five, Plateau United beat Adamawa United 3-0 and will take the precious point from Katsina back to Jos to prepare for their next match against the impressive Nasarawa United.

Matchday six action in the Nigeria Professional Football League will resume on Sunday with some fixtures that include Rangers taking on Lobi Stars in Enugu, Warri Wolves will host Nasarawa United, Heartland FC will play Akwa United in Owerri while Abia Warriors will lock horns with MFM Football Club of Lagos at the Okigwe Township Stadium.