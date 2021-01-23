Ozil Was Not Given ‘Fair Opportunity’ At Arsenal, Says Wilshere

Jack Wilshere believes former Arsenal teammate, Mesut Ozil was not given a fair chance to fight for his place at the North London club.

The German who is set to join Turkish side Fenerbahce after a torrid one year under Mikel Arteta decided with club owners to terminate his £350,000-per-week contract early.

The 32- year- old who had been heralded as the much needed creative spark missing from the Gunners squad became instrumental for the Gunners winning 3- FA Cup titles before falling out of favour.

However, in an interview with Dailymail Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere, who had struck up a partnership with Ozil at Arsenal between 2013 and 2018 which saw them have a combined assist rate of 66, felt the Fernabahce bound star was not given a fair chance at the club this season.

”It’s not nice to be in a position where you’re not given that opportunity – a fair opportunity – to try and challenge for a place in the team” he said.

The Englishman also showed his delight at Ozil securing a move to the Turkish giants.

”So I’m happy that he has found happiness and hopefully he can go on to be successful in Turkey.”

The Bournemouth number 19 also recounted what it meant for him to play alongside Ozil

”All I remember from him is what a joy it was to play with him. A top, top player. One of the best I played with,” he said.

‘It’s a shame the way it went at Arsenal, but I’m sure a lot of the fans will remember him for his early days there when we had a really good team and we should have probably won a little bit more.’