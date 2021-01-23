Victor Osimhen Recovers From COVID-19

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen has been given the all-clear by the medical team of Italian club giants Napoli after making a full recovery from COVID-19.

The 22-year old had tested positive for the virus after he returning from Nigeria where he had celebrated the yuletide.

His clean bill of health was disclosed via the official Twitter account of Napoli on Friday night which read.

”Victor #Osimhen has recovered from #COVID19”

However. it is not yet clear if the 22-year -old attacker will be available for selection when the Parthenopeans take on Hellas Verona in a Serie A game on Sunday.

The center-forward joined the Napoli side for a club-record fee of €70 million potentially rising to €80 million with add-ons, making him the most expensive African transfer to date.[

–