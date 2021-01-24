Accident Claims Four Lives Along Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road

Four persons have died in a multiple fatal accident along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway in Kwara State.

The State Sector Commander, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed this to Channels Television on Sunday via a telephone conversation.

He said that the accident occurred today at Otte town, close to Ilorin International Airport road as a result of a collision involving a commercial Toyota Hummer bus with vehicle registration number FFA717YR and a truck.

The FRSC boss said the accident was caused by a speed violation with the driver of the bus running at an excessive speed of more than 100km/hr, adding that the bus was burnt beyond recognition.

The four dead victims include two males and two females, while no item was recovered at the scene.

Seven persons comprising three males and four females secured varying degrees of injuries on the leg, hand, fracture, head, burn and bruises, while a total of 18 persons consisting of 10 males and eight females were involved in the accident.

Officers and men of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were sighted with emergency ambulance moving towards the accident scene at the time of filing the report.

While six victims have been taken to State General Hospital in Ilorin, one person has been taken to a private hospital at Eyenkorin also in Ilorin.

The dead were taken to State General Hospital, Ilorin by the FRSC team, Police.