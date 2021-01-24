Miyetti Allah To Meet South-West Governors In Akure Over Vacation Order

As the seven-day ultimatum issued by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to herdsmen to vacate the state’s forest reserves expires, the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) would on Monday meet the South West Governors’ Forum.

The meeting would hold in Akure, the state capital.

A source said the meeting was meant to find lasting solutions to the incessant killings, kidnapping, and crises between herdsmen and farmers in the region.

Confirming the meeting with Channels Television on Sunday via the telephone, the Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo said the meeting would hold by 12:00 noon tomorrow.

READ ALSO: Lagos State Is Under Policed – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Akeredolu had last week ordered that the herdsmen should vacate all the forest reserves in the state.

He also banned under-aged grazing, night grazing, and movement of cattle along the highways and within the cities in Ondo State.