Oliseh Explains Why He Left Super Eagles Coaching Job In 2016

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has refuted claims he left the Nigerian coaching job because of voodoo, explaining that he had issues with his health before quitting as the team’s gaffer in 2016.

“I resigned from the Super Eagles because I had decided that when I was sick, I was going to stop because I did not get any help from the federation,” the former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder who won gold in the football event of the 1996 Olympics, told Channels Sports on Sunday.

“In fact, I did not get any kobo from that 11,300 Euro I spent and I told them about the fees. Nobody tried to help or support.”

Oliseh who featured for the three-time African champions in two World Cups explained that within his eight-month stint, he had groomed some players who were playing “wonderful football, possession football, aggressive football, pressing football.”

He noted that after he took the Nigerian side to the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) 2016, he had to tender his resignation, dismissing insinuations that he left the job because he never loved the country.

“How can you tell me you love Nigeria more than me?” he asked. “I have come out of a dying bed to help Nigeria get to the Nations Cup final in 2000. I have spent my money to finance the Super Eagles on several occasions.”

The 2000 AFCON silver medalist, therefore, called on naysayers who think they love the country more, to prove their dedication to Nigeria by showing what they have done for it.

“If you love Nigeria, show me what you have done for Nigeria, not what you have taken from Nigeria,” Oliseh who was later appointed as coach of the Dutch side, Fortuna Sittard added.

Oliseh coached the West African side in fourteen matches and lost only two during that period.