Three Arrested In Ogun For Allegedly Beating 23-Year-Old Man To Death

The police in Ogun have arrested three men accused of beating a 23-years-old boy to death over an alleged phone theft.

Three suspects who are all residents of Iju Ota were arrested after the father of the victim, Mr Ajibade Gbenga, rushed to the Onipanu Divisional Headquarters of the police to report that his son, Samuel, had been accused of stealing two mobile phones and beaten to death.

According to the man, the suspects beat Samuel up till he lost consciousness after accusing him of stealing the phones. The young man was rushed to the General Hospital in Ota for medical attention but was confirmed dead on arrival by a doctor.

In a statement on Sunday, the police spokesperson in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said after the complaint, the Chief Superintendent of Police in the division, Bamidele Job, led his detectives to the scene and arrested the three suspects.

According to the police spokesperson, if not for the intervention of the police, an angry crowd would have lynched the three suspects after realising that the young man was dead.

An investigation has been started by the police after which those charged will be prosecuted.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo-Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that the police commissioner warned that the command will not tolerate any form of jungle justice in the state.

Rather than take laws into their hands, he urged members of the public to always report anyone suspected to have committed a crime to the law enforcement agency for proper investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the deceased has been moved to the General Hospital’s mortuary for post mortem examination.