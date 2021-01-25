Frank Lampard Set To Be Sacked As Chelsea Coach – Reports

Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard is poised to be sacked on Monday after a run of mediocre results that sees the West London side place 9th on the premier league log.

Lampard has been under pressure lately following losses to Everton, Wolves, Manchester City and Leicester.

A draw to Aston Villa further dampened the mood at the club making his stay at Stamford bridge an uncertainty

Reports from the UK media have it that the Chelsea players were asked not to report to the training ground until Monday afternoon.

The confirmation of his sack could come as early as Monday afternoon as the club takes decisive action to appoint his successor to put the club back to winning ways.

Despite a 3-1 victory over Championship side Luton FC in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, there appears to be no reprieve for the 42-year-old.

Amongst favourites to replace the Chelsea legend include Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked as Paris Saint-Germain manager in December, Brendan Rodgers, current Leicester city boss who has had an impressive showing with his side sitting 3rd on the EPL log.

Former Juventus boss, Max Allegri has also been tipped to be a likely successor.