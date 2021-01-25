‘Insecurity Is A National Challenge,’ Governors And MACBAN Leaders Reach Agreement

Some governors and the national leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) who met in Akure on Monday, have resolved to give peace a chance.

At the end of the meeting, the governors and leaders of the cattle breeders association agree that insecurity is a national challenge that must be tackled in peace and unity.

This resolution was contained in a communique read by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF, Kayode Fayemi.

Below is the full statement as read by Fayemi who also serves as Governor of Ekiti State.

