Police Arrest Four Over Killing Of Taraba LG Chairman

The Taraba State Police command says it has arrested four persons in connection to the kidnap and subsequent murder of the Chairman Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of the state, Salihu Dovo.

Confirming the arrest to journalists in Jalingo, the Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, pledged that none of the perpetrators will escape.

He however disclosed that one of the suspects died while receiving treatment on a hospital bed after the villagers attacked him while trying to escape from the village.

Misal noted that the suspect confessed to have committed the crime before dying and revealed some top vital secrets which is greatly assisting in the investigations.

“In our efforts to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book, we immediately embarked on intelligence gathering,” he said.

“Consequently, we arrested one person on the spot, later, while our investigation continued, we arrested another person.

“As I am talking to you, a total of four persons have been arrested and are being questioned to know their level of involvement in the incident.

“It will also interest you to know that out of the four, one is now late and that occurred immediately we received information that someone suspected to be involved in the kidnap and subsequent killing of the LGA Chairman was seen in a particular location in the bush,” Missal added.

The police spokesman said when officers were deployed for the mission, they discovered that the villagers mobilized too and went after him, descended on the deceased and beat him to stupor.

He explained that the suspect however could not survive the injury he sustained from the mobs.