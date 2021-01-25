Advertisement

Premier League COVID-19 Cases Drop By 50 Percent

Channels Television  
Updated January 25, 2021
The Premier League announced a signficant drop in positive coronavirus tests within its ranks when English football’s top division announcing its latest weekly results on Monday.

There were just eight positive findings from 2,518 Premier League players and club staff over two rounds of testing conducted last week.

This represented a 50-percent drop on the previous week, when 16 positive cases were recorded.

All individuals who tested positive must now self-isolate for a period of 10 days, the league said.

The latest test figures are bound to encourage Premier League chiefs, who have imposed stricter Covid-19 protocols in a bid to prevent the league from being suspended.



