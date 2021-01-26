Communications Minister Meets With NIMC Workers Ahead Of Planned Strike

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy Isa Pantami is currently meeting with the leadership of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) workers ahead of the planned strike.

The meeting, which is being held behind closed doors is expected to discuss the new salary scale of the workers, promotion, and payment of Hazard allowance.

The workers had issued a 21-day ultimatum for the Government to meet their demands and the deadline expires on Friday, January 29, 2021.

The workers also decried the lack of adequate computers at the Commission’s Headquarters, as they insist it slows down the pace of work.

The explained to Channels Television correspondent who visited the NIMC Headquarters that the registration and capturing process takes about five minutes, but the lack of adequate computer systems slow the pace of work.

Last week, workers of the Commission went on strike, protesting poor welfare and the lack of motivation.

The strike was suspended on Monday after the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy intervened.

This suspended industrial action may be short-lived as the workers appeal to the Federal Government to take advantage of the 20-day window to address their demands.