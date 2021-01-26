Court Adjourns El-Zakzaky’s Trial to March 8 & 9

The trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, has been adjourned to March 8 and 9, 2021, for further hearing.

The presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada adjourned the case during Tuesday’s sitting after the prosecution counsel; Chris Umar presented two witnesses before the court.

However, only one of the witnesses testified before the court while the other one is expected to be taken in the next adjourned date.

The adjournment of the trial comes barely 24 hours after the judge ordered the Nigerian Correctional service to immediately evacuate the wife of Sheikh Elzakzaky, Zeenat to an isolation Centre where she will be treated for COVID-19 infection which she contracted in detention.

Elzakzaky and his wife are standing trial on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among others.

The couple have been in detention since their arrest in December 2015 following a bloody clash between the Shiites and soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Speaking to reporters after the court proceedings, counsel to El-Zakzaky says the prosecution is expected to close its case in the next sitting.

He also said that the management of the Nigerian Correctional service have been served with the court order for the evacuation of Elzakzaky’s wife to a treatment Centre.

– El-Zakzaky’s Wife COVID-19 Status-

A Kaduna State High court presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada on Monday admitted evidence that Zeenat Elzakzaky has tested positive to COVID-19.

He, therefore, ordered the Nigerian Correctional Service to evacuate her to an isolation centre to enable her to undergo treatment for COVID-19. She reportedly contracted the virus inside the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Kaduna state capital last week.

The spokesman of the group, Ibrahim Musa, confirmed the news to Channels Television on Thursday.

He said Zeenat tested positive for COVID-19 a second time on January 20, 2021, but the management of the Correctional Centre denied the report.