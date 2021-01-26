Imo Governor Congratulates New Service Chiefs, Commends Buhari

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of new service chiefs in the country.

According to a statement by the Governor, President Buhari’s actions have shown that he is a responsive leader who listens to the yearnings of the people.

While congratulating the newly appointed Service Chiefs, Governor Uzodimma urged them to live up to the expectations of their new portfolios.

Meanwhile, his counterpart in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike has warned the new service chiefs against politicising the state of security by making alliances.

Wike made this known in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim, saying the President deserves commendation for finally listening to the voice of the people.

The appointment of the new Service Chiefs follows the resignation of the former officers.

Major-General Leo Irabor replaced General Abayomi Olonisakin as Chief of Defence Staff; Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao replaced Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo replaced Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as Chief of Naval Staff; while General Ibrahim Attahiru replaced Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai as Chief of Army Staff.