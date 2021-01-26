NNL To Hold Emergency Congress January 30

The Nigeria National League (NNL) has scheduled an emergency congress for Saturday, January 30 in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The decision for the congress is to address a troubling issue following the inability of the forty-six (46) clubs to meet registration requirements.

On January 15, officials of the lower tier league announced Saturday, 30th January as the kick-off date for the 2020/2021 season but only one club from the forty-six (46) has met the registration conditions for the 2020-2021 season.

The league body has urged the clubs to complete the registration on or before Monday, February 1 and warned that any club that fails to comply risks automatic withdrawal as enshrined in the rule book.

The NNL, Nigeria’s second tier league which provides a platform for teams to gain promotion into the top tier league has been on hold since December due to administrative, financial and recently COVID-19 challenges.