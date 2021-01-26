Over N50 Million Worth Of Property Lost To Inferno – Igboho

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After yet-to-be-identified hoodlums set ablaze his house in Ibadan, Sunday Adeyemi ‘Igboho, has said over N50 million worth of property was lost to the inferno.

Igboho, the man at the centre of the recent eviction controversy in Oyo State, made the comments in Ibadan on Tuesday.

He said the arsonists broke the gate to the building to gain entrance before setting the house on fire and added that the two people living in the house fled for their lives in the chaos.

READ ALSO: We Are On The Trail Of Hoodlums Who Set Igboho’s House Ablaze – Police

Igboho also stressed that he was not a political thug available for hire.

“Around 03:30 am this morning, my siblings living in my old house came to alert me that some hoodlums were at the house, shooting sporadically, and that they had forced the gate open and set the house ablaze,” he said.

“My siblings escaped unhurt but my house was burnt. When we got there, the hoodlums had escaped so we called the fire service to put out the fire.

“I am surprised that some Yoruba people could be supporting killer herdsmen to destroy my house. This saddens me.

“My agitations are for all of us to come together against killer herdsmen who have been terrorizing the Yorubas by kidnapping, killing our brothers, and raping our women in Yoruba Land.

“To my amazement, some Yoruba people are aiding these killer herdsmen.

I expected them to come and attack my residence where I live now to show that they mean business.

“I assure you if they had, I would have been able to give you evidence of the hoodlums that did this.

“The property destroyed in that inferno would not be less than fifty million.”

‘Politicians Out To Discredit Me’

Igboho on Tuesday also responded to comments that he was a political thug for hire.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojodu on Monday has published a piece describing how he, Ojodu, had intervened to convince Igboho from disrupting an Ekiti governorship election in 2009.

But Igboho said he does not know Ojodu.

“I have noticed that the agitations that I am championing over the killer Fulani herdsmen is being politicised to malign and weaken me,” he said.

“Those politicians are lying. All the claims of that man called Babafemi Ojudu are all lies. I have nothing to do with him. I do not know him.

“Until those killer herdsmen leave our father’s land, I will not rest. There is no politician funding me for these agitations.

“Since the killer herdsmen have been killing and kidnapping our people in Ibarapa, no one or government visited the place until I went to expose the havoc being wreaked on our people. No one or group came to their rescue in Ibarapa until I went there.

“I have to go because they are my family, I have the same tribal marks with Mr Aborode who was killed by these killer herdsmen.

“I challenge any politician who claims to fund me to come out openly and say so.

“What I want is for peace to reign in Yoruba land.”