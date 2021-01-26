‘Unidentified Hoodlums’ Set Fire On Sunday Igboho’s House – Police

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Oyo State Police Command on Tuesday said unidentified hoodlums were responsible for setting ablaze Sunday Igboho’s house in Ibadan.

Channels Television earlier reported that Igboho’s house had been engulfed in flames in the early hours of Tuesday.

“At about 0620 hrs of today 26/01/2021, report was received at Santo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at SOKA area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra firing sporadically, and set the house ablaze,” the police said.

“The mini sitting room got burnt in the process while amount of other properties is yet to be estimated

“Immediately the DPO Sanyo got wind of the incident, he contacted Fire service while he also went to the scene for on the spot assessment.

“The fire was eventually put out.

“Investigation has commenced into the incident while the Police is on the trail of the hoodlums.”

Mr. Igboho, an Oyo indigene, has been a prominent figure in the recent tensions between herders and the local community in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

He had issued a quit notice to the herders over allegations of kidnappings, killings, rape, and other violent activities.

The ultimatum expired last week and Igboho held a massive rally in the community after which some houses and properties in the herder’s settlements were torched, according to the police.

Below are more photos of the incident: