EFCC Arrests Eight Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Rivers

The Port Harcourt Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested eight youths in Rivers state, suspected to be involved in internet fraud.

The suspects, seven males, and one female were arrested on Tuesday, January 26 2021 at their hideouts in Mandela Housing Estate, Rumuokoro and Street 1, Radio Road Estate, Ozuoba, all in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

The EFCC in a statement by its Head, Media, and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren named the suspects as Vandross Ebre, Tochukwu Mbonu, Charles Mba, Okoroma Robinson, Ruth Allison, Timothy Godspower, Kingsley Obilor, and Sampson Ajaka.

The statement listed the items recovered from them to include, nine phones, eight Laptops of different brands, one silver-colored Lexus ES 330 car, one maroon black- coloured Lexus ES 330 car, and one white-colored Benz GLK 350 Sport Utility Vehicle.

The Anti-graft Agency says the eight suspects will be charged to court as soon investigations are concluded.