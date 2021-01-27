National Security: Army Deploys 300 Female Officers To Kaduna-Abuja Highway

The Nigerian Army has deployed a total of 300 female officers to the volatile Abuja-Kaduna highway.

This, according to the army, is part of measures to curb the menace of banditry and kidnapping along the road and other surrounding communities.

Speaking at a ceremony to welcome the first batch of 100 female officers and the handing over of their residential accommodation to the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State said he was optimistic that the additional deployment of more soldiers to the Abuja-Kaduna highway will help in consolidating the successes recorded so far by the troops on ground.

This is the first time female officers will be deployed for internal security operations and they have been drafted into the Operation Thunder Strike of the Nigerian Army which is currently carrying out a special operation on the Kaduna-Abuja general area.