Nigeria Records 15 More COVID-19 Deaths

Nigeria on Tuesday added 15 more deaths to its coronavirus toll, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

In a late-night tweet, the disease control agency added that 1,303 new cases had been confirmed nationwide.

To date, 124,299 cases have been confirmed, 99,276 cases discharged and 1522 deaths recorded across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Tuesday’s new cases were reported from 26 states, including Lagos (478), FCT (211), Nasarawa (83), Rivers (72), Kwara (42), Edo 36), Ondo (34), Benue (32), Kaduna (32), Katsina (26), Plateau (26), Kano (25), Taraba (25), Osun (22), Delta (21), Oyo (21), Niger (19), Sokoto (18), Ebonyi (17), Ekiti (14), Gombe (13), Ogun (12), Bauchi (11), Zamfara (8), Borno (4) and Jigawa (1).

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,140,687 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 99,631,810 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 60,485,100 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 9,666 new deaths and 492,081 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,733, followed by Germany with 903 and Spain with 767.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 421,134 deaths from 25,297,546 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 217,664 deaths from 8,871,393 cases, India with 153,587 deaths from 10,676,838 cases, Mexico with 150,273 deaths from 1,771,740 cases, and the United Kingdom with 98,531 deaths from 3,669,658 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 180 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 163, the Czech Republic 146, the United Kingdom 145 and Italy 142.

Europe overall has 705,375 deaths from 32,279,350 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 575,976 deaths from 18,241,436 infections, and the United States and Canada 440,319 deaths from 26,048,205 cases.

Asia has reported 236,291 deaths from 14,975,110 cases, the Middle East 95,845 deaths from 4,598,052 cases, Africa 85,936 deaths from 3,458,019 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,640 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed infections is only a fraction of the real total because a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases go undetected.